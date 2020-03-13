BS-VI Royal Enfield Bullet 350 on-road prices revealed - Report

The prices of the BS-VI Royal Enfield Bullet 350 have unofficially come out. The launch of the new model will take place in the coming weeks. Select dealerships are accepting pre-bookings unofficially, for a deposit of INR 10,000.

Dealer sources have told us that the base model of the BS-VI Bullet 350 will cost INR 1,40,500* whereas the Standard variant will set you back by INR 1,47,500*. And if we talk about the range-topping Electric Start variant, that will cost INR 1,57,500*.

Compared to the outgoing BS-IV Bullet 350, the BS-VI Bullet 350 would be very similar in terms of looks, styling, and design. In fact, it is being anticipated that the list of features will be more or less the same and the only change will be the engine.

The BS-VI Bullet 350 will have the same 346 cc single-cylinder engine that we have seen in the BS-IV model. However, to meet the more stringent BS-VI emission norms, it will have gone through a handful of changes. For example, Royal Enfield will have replaced the carburettor with a fuel-injection system which will not only help to reduce the output of the harmful emissions but also improve the throttle response and fuel efficiency of the motorcycle. Also, the company would have added a bigger cat-con in the bike’s exhaust system.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet transformed into a poor man’s Harley-Davidson Fat Boy [Video]

In the BS-IV state of tune, the 346 cc engine of the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 produces 19.8 BHP of max power and 28 Nm of peak torque. It is being anticipated that the power of the BS-VI version could be marginally less powerful but deliver the same amount of torque.

In other news, Royal Enfield plans to launch a new motorcycle codenamed J1D next month.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Royal Enfield updates and more two-wheeler news.

*On-road, Delhi