BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 prices revealed - Report

Royal Enfield has readied its BS-VI compliant Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 motorcycles. The prices of the updated 650 cc motorcycles have been unofficially revealed and they are INR 8,000 to INR 9,000 higher.

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 range starts at INR 2,64,919 for the Orange Crush, Silver Spectre and Mark Three colour options, which were earlier priced at INR 2,56,372. The prices extend till INR 2,85,951 for the Glitter and Dust colour options. Similarly, the prices of the BS-VI Royal Enfield Continental GT start at INR 2,80,677 for the Ventura Blue and Black Magic options and extend till INR 3,01,707 for the Mister Clean option.

BS-VI Royal Enfield 650 Twins vs. BS-IV Royal Enfield 650 Twins - Prices

Royal Enfield 650 Twin Variants Updated Prices Old Prices Difference Interceptor 650 Orange Crush INR 2,64,919 INR 2,56,372 INR 8,547 Interceptor 650 Ravishing Red INR 2,72,806 INR 2,64,029 INR 8,777 Interceptor 650 Silver Spectre INR 2,64,919 INR 2,56,372 INR 8,547 Interceptor 650 Mark Three INR 2,64,919 INR 2,56,372 INR 8,547 Interceptor 650 Glitter and Dust INR 2,85,951 INR 2,76,791 INR 9,160 Interceptor 650 Baker Express INR 2,72,806 INR 2,64,029 INR 8,777 Continental GT 650 Ventura Blue INR 2,80,677 INR 2,71,673 INR 9,004 Continental GT 650 Mister Clean INR 3,01,707 INR 2,92,092 INR 9,615 Continental GT 650 Ice Queen White INR 2,88,564 INR 2,79,303 INR 9,261 Continental GT 650 Dr Mayhem INR 2,88,564 INR 2,79,330 INR 9,261 Continental GT 650 Black Magic INR 2,80,677 INR 2,71,673 INR 9,004

Apart from the BS-VI compliance, there isn't any notable change in the updated motorcycles. The colour options and graphics are also the same. The BS-IV 650 cc fuel-injected, parallel-twin motor delivers 47 PS and 52 Nm of torque, and we expect the BS-VI version's output figures to be the same. Also unchanged will be the 6-speed transmission and the cycle parts including the conventional front fork, dual gas-charged shock absorbers (rear) and the 320 mm front and 240 mm rear disc brakes sourced from ByBre with dual-channel ABS.

Also Read: New variant of next-gen Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X without split seats spied

The source report claims that the new Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 have started to arrive at the dealerships and bookings for the same are now open. There's a waiting period of 15 to 20 days for the deliveries. A previous report claimed that deliveries of the BS-VI Interceptor 650 have already started in Bengaluru.

[News Source: Bike Dekho]