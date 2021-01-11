Royal Enfield Classic 350 price in India has been revised. All the variants of the highly-popular 350cc motorcycle have now become costlier by up to INR 2100 (approx).

The first Royal Enfield motorcycle to comply with the more stringent BS6 emission regulations was the Classic 350. The less polluting version was launched a year ago. It has already received a couple of price hikes in this period. Now, Royal Enfield has revised the pricing once again.

Following is a detailed table with the old and new prices of the Classic 350:

Royal Enfield Classic 350 Model Colour Old Price* New Price* Price Hike Single-Channel ABS Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver, Redditch Red, and Pure Black INR 1,61,688 INR 1,63,561 INR 1,873 Dual-Channel ABS Classic Black, Pure Black & Mercury Silver INR 1,69,617 INR 1,71,570 INR 1,953 Gunmetal Grey (Alloy wheels) INR 1,83,164 INR 1,85,252 INR 2,088 Gunmetal Grey (Spoke Wheels) INR 1,71,453 INR 1,73,422 INR 1,969 Signals Edition Airborne Blue INR 1,79,809 INR 1,81,901 INR 2,092 Signals Edition Stormrider Sand INR 1,79,809 INR 1,81,862 INR 2,053 Chrome Black and Stealth Black INR 1,86,319 INR 1,88,346 INR 2,027 Orange Ember and Metallo Silver INR 1,83,164 INR 1,85,252 INR 2,088

The smallest price hike has been received by the single-channel ABS model which now costs INR 1,63,561*. On the other hand, the Signals Edition in Airborne Blue colour with dual-channel ABS has received the biggest price hike and become costlier by INR 2,092. It now retails at INR 1,81,901*. No other changes have been implemented in any of the variants.

Royal Enfield has also increased the prices of the all-new Meteor 350. The Honda H’ness CB 350 rival has become costlier by up to INR 3.2K. This is the 350cc motorcycle’s first price hike since its launch.

In other news, as per a new media report, the Royal Enfield 650 Twins are now coming equipped with CEAT Zoom Cruz F tyres. Earlier, both the motorcycles used to come with Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp tyres. Royal Enfield is yet to make an official announcement in the regard.

*Ex-showroom