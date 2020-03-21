BS4 Royal Enfield bikes sold out nationwide, only BS6 Royal Enfield bikes to be sold now

Royal Enfield has announced that its entire stock of BS4 motorcycles across the country has been exhausted. The Chennai-based two-wheeler maker has become one of the first automotive companies in India to fully adopt the new BS6 emission norms now.

To make the transition from BS4 to BS6 as seamless as possible, Royal Enfield worked relentlessly with its entire dealership network in the country. The company took strategic measures to ensure that the production and distribution of the BS4 models are scaled-down and at the same time, the production of BS6 models is boosted.

Achieving 100% transition from BS4 to BS6 was a humongous task. It couldn’t have been possible without coherence. Various teams worked closely with both the backend and the frontend channel partners to make it happen before the BS6 deadline, i.e., 31 March 2020.

The most recently launched BS6 Royal Enfiled motorcycles were the 650 Twins - Interceptor 650 BS6 and Continental GT 650 BS6. Royal Enfield had launched its first BS6-compliant motorbike in January 2020. Do you know which bike was it? Let us know in the comments section below.

While Royal Enfield has successfully transitioned to BS6, many brands haven’t. Dealerships of various two-wheeler companies are still sitting on stocks of BS4 models. Even after offering massive discounts, they aren’t able to liquidate the remaining stock as quickly as needed.

In other news, Hero MotoCorp has filed an interlocutory application before the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India seeking relaxation of the deadline set for sale or registration of BS4 vehicles, i.e., 31 March 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic has severely hampered the automobile industry. Thus, an extension of time for a period of three months has been requested by the company.

