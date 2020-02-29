Revolt RV400 electric bike gets a price hike

Revolt Intellicorp recently announced its expansion plans of beginning operations in four more cities including Mumbai and Chennai. Now, the Gurugram-based start-up has announced a price hike for its RV400 electric bike.

Launched in August 2019, Revolt RV400 has some really good features like a 72V, 3.24 kWh battery pack, 3 kW rated motor that generates 170 Nm of peak torque, top speed of 85 km/h, riding range of 156 km three different riding modes, and whatnot. No wonder why it has received an overwhelming response. Of course, it is a good electric motorcycle but it was Revolt Intellicorp’s unique pricing strategy that played a key role in the RV400’s initial success.

Revolt Intellicorp offered its RV400 on a monthly subscription plan which it likes to call as MRP (My Revolt Plan). Based on this, customers needed to pay INR 3,499 per month for a period of 37 months. However, that is no longer valid because the Revolt RV400 now costs more.

If you want to buy the RV400 by paying the full amount upfront now, you will need to pay INR 1,03,999 and an additional INR 3,999 as a one-time booking amount, which makes the electric motorcycle INR 5,000 more expensive than before. On the other hand, if you want to avail the services of Revolt Intellicorp’s MRP (My Revolt Plan), then you will have to pay a monthly amount of INR 3,999 for 38 months. Also, all these prices are inclusive of FAME II subsidies which means that they don't include charges like registration cost, insurance, smart card and the one-time mandatory cost of 4G connectivity for 3 years.

While the RV400 gets a price hike, its younger sibling RV300 doesn’t. The entry-level Revolt electric bike has the same price of INR 84,999 for an upfront payment and under MRP, it is available with 37 monthly installments of INR 2,999 per month.