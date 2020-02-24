Revolt to enter Ahmedabad and 3 more new locations by next week

Gurugram-based start-up Revolt Intellicorp, which launched two electric motorcycles - RV300 and RV400 - in August last year, currently operates in Delhi and Pune. Since both of its electric bikes have received a remarkable response, the company will now expand its operations now.

The expansion plan will begin with the inauguration of the brand’s new outlet in Ahmedabad on 29 February 2020. Next, it will be Hyderabad to get its first Revolt outlet, on 3 March 2020, followed by the first outlet in Chennai on 5 March 2020. The last new outlet under this plan will be opened in Mumbai towards the end of the same month.

In addition to expanding the availability of the Revolt electric motorcycles, Revolt Intellicorp is working on speeding up deliveries. The company has managed to reduce the delivery waiting period to 90 days. This should help it in accelerating in getting more motorcycles on the road in the cities where they are already available soon.

Both the Revolt RV300 and RV400 are indeed good electric motorcycles with many interesting features like full LED lighting, fully-digital display with real-time bike diagnosis, Bluetooth connectivity, artificial exhaust sounds, etc. However, we can’t deny the fact that the company's new pricing concept - a monthly instalment scheme - has played a key role in the success of these electric bikes. Buyers can pay INR 2,499 for the RV300, INR 3,499 for the RV400 and INR 3,999 for the top-spec RV400 Premium in monthly instalments.

Well, Revolt Intellicorp isn’t the only one with the aim of becoming one of India’s leading electric two-wheeler manufacturers. Other companies like Ather Energy are also in the race to reach the top. In fact, Ather Energy has announced its own expansion plan of entering 4 new cities owing to the rising demand for its 450X.