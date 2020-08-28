Revolt Motors all-set to begin operations in Mumbai

Revolt Motors, one of the popular electric two-wheeler manufacturers in the country, has released a teaser image which indicates that the EV-maker is all set to commence its operations in Mumbai very soon. So far, Revolt Motors has its presence in 5 cities across the country including Delhi, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Now, with Mumbai added to that list, the company will have its establishments in 6 cities.

Revolt Motors launched the RV400 in August last year. It has been received quite well by the Indian audience. So much so that the Gurugram-based start-up sold out the first batch of the RV400 within 24 hours and 72 hours of opening its dealerships in Hyderbad and Ahmedabad respectively. This clearly shows that there is an increased demand for electric two-wheelers in several cities.

Revolt Motors had initially planned to enter Mumbai earlier this year in March. While things were going on schedule, the Covid-19 pandemic incurred a delay. However, as some form of normalcy is getting restored in the country and people are now getting used to to the new normal, Revolt Motors has prepared itself and will begin operations in Mumbai in the next few days.

Currently, Revolt Motors has two products in its catalogue - the RV300 and RV400. The Revolt RV300 uses a 2.7 kWh battery to power the 1.5 kW motor. It has a range of up to 180 km and can attain a top speed of 65 km/h. On the other hand, the Revolt RV400, as the name suggests, is a slightly more powerful model. It has a larger 3.24 kWh battery and 3 kW motor, however, the range is limited to 150 km but the top speed is higher, rated at 85 km/h.

