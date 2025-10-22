Audi Revamps myAudi App with AI Assistant and Smart Digital Key

Audi has rolled out a major update to its myAudi app, introducing AI-powered features including a smart assistant developed with CARIAD using ChatGPT technology. The refreshed app now bridges the gap between vehicle, smartphone, and web interfaces through a unified design, enhancing convenience and connectivity for Audi owners.

The new AI assistant can access the car’s logbook and even answer technical queries directly from the onboard manual. The app also integrates a digital key, allowing users to lock, unlock, and start their vehicles using a smartphone or smartwatch—no physical key required.

A new shopping tab offers personalised recommendations for both digital services and physical accessories tailored to each vehicle. Meanwhile, existing functions like route planning, charging management, and vehicle data access remain fully integrated.

For electric vehicle users, the myAudi app now manages charging schedules, Plug & Charge, battery preconditioning, and range tracking, with an advanced route planner that highlights charging stations and sends trips directly to the car.

Available now in over 50 markets across Europe and the Pacific, Audi plans to expand to Brazil, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman soon.

Audi says the redesigned app delivers a more intuitive and premium experience, acting as the gateway to its growing digital ecosystem. With continuous updates planned, myAudi aims to make every drive smarter, more connected, and distinctly Audi.