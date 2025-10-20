Audi Concept C Unveiled: A Glimpse Into the Brand’s Electric Future

Audi has pulled the wraps off the Concept C, an all-electric roadster that embodies the brand’s next-generation design philosophy and previews a future production sports car. The stunning concept debuted in Milan before making its way to the IAA Mobility Show in Munich, setting the stage for Audi’s upcoming era of electric performance and emotion-driven design.

The Concept C represents Audi’s renewed focus on four core principles — clarity, emotional appeal, technical excellence, and intelligent design. The open-top roadster blends aerodynamic purity with sculpted elegance, promising exceptional driving dynamics and high-speed performance in its future production form.

Inside, Audi’s designers have created a cabin that fuses technology with emotion. Physical controls are crafted with precision, each delivering the signature “Audi click” — a tactile confirmation of quality. A hidden 10.4-inch display emerges only when required, keeping the interior minimal and driver-focused. Meanwhile, curated materials and fine craftsmanship deliver an ambience that feels both futuristic and timeless.

From its proportions to its surfaces and detailing, the Concept C defines the aesthetic direction for Audi’s future electric models. Drawing inspiration from icons like the TT, R8, RS6, and Auto Union Type C, the concept reaffirms the brand’s legacy of design-led innovation and technical brilliance.