Renault Triber AMT dual-tone - Live from Auto Expo 2020

The Renault Triber has been unveiled with an AMT and a dual-tone colour scheme at Auto Expo 2020. The Renault Triber AMT dual-tone will be launched in India in the coming weeks.

Save for the new dual-tone colour scheme, the Renault Triber AMT has no visual changes. It mirrors the Renault Triber AMT with exterior features like skid plates, projector headlamps, daytime running LEDs in the front bumper and 15-inch alloy wheels.

Similarly, inside, the Renault Triber AMT has three rows of seats and features like a fully digital instrument console, four airbags, AC vents in all the three rows, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system and push-button start with keyless entry. With the third row folded down, it offers a boot space of 625 litres.

The new Renault Triber AMT shares its BS-VI 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine (72 PS/96 Nm) with the manual version. However, the major and obvious difference here is the inclusion of a 5-speed AMT gearbox with a rotary style gear selector, as seen in the Kwid.

Renault is riding high on the success of the Triber MPV, and till date, it has already sold 28,000 units in India. With this new automatic variant which is scheduled to go on sale in the first half of 2020, Renault hopes to make it an even more popular model in the market. The Renault Triber AMT will go against the Datsun Go+ CVT. The Renault Triber MT should also be introduced in a dual-tone colour scheme soon. A turbocharged three-cylinder petrol engine is also being readied for the Renault Triber.