In the wake of arrival of new competitors, the Renault Duster has gradually lost its sheen, owing to a generation old visual appeal in and out as well as lack of many modern day features. However, we have come across a tastefully customized Renault Duster with few feature add-ons and retouch job to its interior, which have managed to uplift its appeal a couple of notches higher.

The modified Renault Duster in question appears to a mid-spec Renault Duster, which has been given some feature additions on the outside. These cosmetic add-ons include a roof carrier, side body cladding and boot lid cladding near tail lamps. The approximate cost of these exterior feature add-ons in this modified Renault Duster costs up to INR 24,000.

Step inside this modified Renault Duster, and the changes are much more apparent and welcoming. The cabin gets a cool mix of blue and white highlights, which include white leather upholstery for seats, steering wheel and door panels, soft touch blue colored finish for the dashboard, blue stitching for the steering wheel and faux carbon fiber finish on door grab handles and steering wheel. All these interior customization changes in this modified Renault Duster come across nearly INR 45,000.

For the rear seat occupants, this modified Renault Duster has been equipped with dual entertainment screens behind the front seats, which cost nearly INR 30,000. While the Renault Duster is a five seater car, the boot compartment of this modified version incorporates a small child seat as well as a chiller box, both of which together cost nearly INR 25,000.

All these changes and feature additions surely uplift the ambience of the SUV on the inside, which otherwise has a rather dull looking cabin when compared to its near rivals in the market.

Currently, the Renault Duster is being offered with a choice of two petrol engine options. There is a 1.5-litre four cylinder naturally aspirated petrol (105 PS/142 Nm) offered with a standard 5-speed manual. Also available is a 1.3-litre four cylinder four cylinder turbocharged petrol (156 PS/245 Nm), which is offered with both 6-speed manual and CVT gearbox options.

