Renault Duster With 1.3-Litre Turbo-Petrol Engine Launched at INR 10.49 Lakh

Renault has added a new turbo-petrol variant in the existing line-up of the Duster SUV in India. The car will be powered by a 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine that outputs 154hp and 254Nm of torque. Transmission options for the engine include a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT unit.

The model was showcased at this year’s Auto Expo and will be available across three trims. A handful of changes on the exterior comes in the form of Crimson Red accents on the grille, front bumper, roof rails, fog lamp cluster and tail-gate embellisher.

On the inside, the car gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice recognition, cruise control, Arkamys sourced four-speaker and two tweeter music system along with engine start-stop button.

The new variant is compliant with front, side & pedestrian crash norms, stipulated by the Indian authorities. It is equipped with a host of active and passive safety features like Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), driver and passenger airbags, rear parking sensors, seat belt reminder & speed alert. All these safety features are standard across all versions along with additional features including Reverse Parking Camera, Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill-Start Assist.

On the mechanical front, the 1.3-litre engine comes with Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) system mated with a Turbocharger, which Renault claims, helps to reduce emissions and fuel consumption, while enhancing engine performance with low-end torque. Also in the new engine is Dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT) which further enhances performance with higher low-end torque and positively impacts the fuel efficiency and exhaust emissions.

Prices for the car begins at INR 10.49 lakh* for the RXE variant and goes up to INR 11.99 lakh* for the TXZ variant.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Renault updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Ex-showroom