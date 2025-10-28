Renault Confirms the Return of the Iconic Duster SUV to India

Renault India has officially confirmed that its upcoming all-new SUV will revive one of the brand’s most celebrated nameplates — the Duster. Set to debut on Republic Day, January 26, 2026, the next-generation Duster marks a major milestone in Renault’s renewed focus on the Indian market.

First launched in 2012, the Renault Duster reshaped India’s SUV segment with its rugged design, car-like handling, and unbeatable value. It went on to create a strong legacy, selling over 200,000 units in India and earning a cult following among enthusiasts. Globally, more than 1.8 million Dusters have found homes, solidifying its position as one of Renault’s most successful SUVs.

The new Duster will be the first product under Renault’s “International Game Plan 2027”, and a cornerstone of its India-specific transformation strategy, renault. rethink. Designed to combine modern technology with the Duster’s go-anywhere DNA, the SUV is expected to re-establish Renault as a serious player in the compact SUV market.

Renault has also launched a waiting program for those eager to be among the first to experience the reborn icon. With its legacy, loyal fan base, and promise of rugged charm meeting modern sophistication, the Duster’s comeback is set to reignite the segment it once defined.