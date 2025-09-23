Renault KWID Marks 10 Years with Exclusive Anniversary Edition

Renault India is celebrating a decade of its popular hatchback, the KWID, with the launch of a special 10th Anniversary Edition. Since its debut in 2015, the KWID has redefined India’s entry-level car segment with its SUV-inspired design and strong value proposition.

Limited Anniversary Edition

Only 500 units of the 10th Anniversary Edition will be offered.

Based on the Techno variant, it is priced at ₹5.14 lakh (MT) and ₹5.63 lakh (AMT), ex-showroom pan-India.

Available in two striking dual-tone options: Fiery Red with Black Roof and Shadow Grey with Black Roof.

Special touches include shiny black Flex Wheels, anniversary decals, and a yellow grille insert.

Interior Highlights

The cabin gets exclusive 10th Anniversary touches, including themed seat fabrics with yellow accents, a leatherette steering wheel with contrast stitching, and illuminated scuff plates. Puddle lamps and upgraded trim details enhance the celebratory look.

Safety & Variants

Renault has also upgraded safety across the KWID range. All variants now come with 3-point seatbelts for every seat, while the Climber variant adds six airbags. The brand has also introduced a new variant nomenclature – Evolution (formerly RXL), Techno (formerly RXT), and Climber.

Accessibility & Performance

The KWID remains one of India’s most affordable cars, starting at ₹4.29 lakh. The AMT variant is available from ₹4.99 lakh, making it among the most accessible automatic options in the country. Powered by a 1.0L SCe engine, the KWID balances efficiency with everyday usability, backed by 184 mm ground clearance for SUV-like confidence.