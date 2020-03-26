Possibly India-bound Suzuki SV650 ABS gets three new colour scheme

The Suzuki SV650 ABS, possibly an India-bound model, is one of the among the most popular middleweight motorcycles in the world. To keep things fresh for the 2020MY, Suzuki has given the SV650 ABS three new colour options.

Suzuki SV650 ABS Colours

Previously, the SV650 ABS was available in three colour options - Pearl Glacier White with blue wheels and frame, Glass Sparkle Black with blue wheels and frame and All Grey Metallic with red wheels and frame. Now, these colours options have been replaced by the new colours options which include Mystic Silver Metallic with blue wheels and frame, Matte Black Metallic with red wheels and frame and Glass Sparkle Black with black wheels and frame.

Old Colour New Colour Pearl Glacier White with blue wheels and frame Mystic Silver Metallic with blue wheels and frame Glass Sparkle Black with blue wheels and frame Matte Black Metallic with red wheels and frame All Grey Metallic with red wheels and frame Glass Sparkle Black with black wheels and frame

Suzuki SV650 ABS Features

Apart from getting new colour schemes, the Suzuki SV650 ABS is still the same. The middleweight motorcycle features a retro-styled round headlamp, twin-LED taillight, exposed truss pipe frame, single-piece slim seat with a seat height of 785 mm and a fully digital instrument cluster that displays speedometer, tachometer, gear position indicator.

Suzuki SV650 ABS Specifications

The SV650 ABS uses a 645 cc liquid-cooled engine. This 90-degree twin-cylinder engine gets 4 valves, fuel-injection system and DOHC. It is tuned to produce 56 kW or 76.1 PS of maximum power and 64 Nm of peak torque. It is linked to a 6-speed transmission. Suzuki claims that this V-Twin engine is capable of returning fuel efficiency of 26.6 km/l.

Aspect Specifications Engine type Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve, 90-degree V-Twin with DOHC Displacement 645 cc Maximum power 56 kW or 76.1 PS at 8500 rpm Maximum torque 64 Nm at 8100 rpm Transmission 6-speed

Suzuki SV650 ABS Price

Even with the new colour options, the Suzuki SV650 ABS's price remains unchanged - JPY 684,000 (INR 4.64 lakh).

Also Read: Suzuki to launch more premium bikes in India, expand dealerships

As per the earlier reports, Suzuki has hinted that it would bring the SV650 in India to strengthen its hold in the middleweight category. The company will import it in CKD kits and offer it with a BS6 compliant engine. It has also been anticipated that the Suzuki SV650 ABS would attract a price tag of around INR 6.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in our country. The big question is, when would Suzuki launch it?

For more Suzuki news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.