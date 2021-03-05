Pulsar NS200 vs MT-15 vs 200 Duke - Ultimate Top-End Race

The Bajaj Pulsar NS200, KTM 200 Duke, and Yamaha MT-15 are amongst the best options available in the 150-200cc naked motorcycle segment; there are no two ways about it. All three bikes offer attractive styling, good design, and various interesting features. They are also known for their peppy performance. So when we stumbled upon a Pulsar NS200 vs MT-15 vs 200 Duke top-end race video, we had to share it with you guys.

Before diving into the race, let’s have a look at the specs of the motorcycles in question. The Pulsar NS200 has 24.5PS/18.5Nm. Its Austrian cousin, the 200 Duke has 26hp/19.5Nm. And the Yamaha MT-15 is the least powerful here. The Japanese streetfighter has 18.5PS/13.9Nm.

Aspect Bajaj Pulsar NS200 KTM 200 Duke Yamaha MT-15 Engine type Liquid-cooled, SOHC, triple spark, Fi Liquid-cooled, SOHC, single spark, Fi Liquid-cooled, SOHC, single spark, Fi Displacement 199.5cc 199.5cc 155cc Max power 24.5PS 26hp 18.5PS Max torque 18.5Nm 19.5Nm 13.9Nm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed 6-speed

With the specs aside, we would also like to have a look at the weight of the three motorcycles. At 156kg, the Pulsar NS200 is the heaviest. On the other hand, the MT-15 weighs 138kg and, thus, is the lightest. The KTM 200 Duke takes the middle ground with a weight of 140kg.

Now, let’s get into the race. We can see in the video that in both attempts, the Yamaha MT-15 is the quickest off the mark. The Japanese machine is capable to take the lead and create a good gap from its rivals. While the KTM 200 Duke tries to keep up, it fails and falls behind. Coming out on top is the Pulsar NS200. Even though it isn’t the quickest of the lot, it has got a good top-end grunt and, thus, manages to catch up with the MT-15 in the long run and finally takes the lead and wins the race.

It’s surprising to see that even though the MT-15 is the least powerful, it manages to defeat the 200 Duke and secures 2nd place. We were not expecting this to happen. Perhaps, its light weight worked in its favour. We were also surprised to see how far behind the KTM was left out.

