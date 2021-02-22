New Bajaj Pulsar Video Highlights Brand’s Global Presence

Over the last two decades, the brand Bajaj Pulsar has been successfully able to create a fan base that is not just located here in India but in several other parts of the world, too. This makes it an international brand and to highlight its global presence, Bajaj Auto has released a new Pulsar video.

We’ve grown up watching numerous Bajaj Pulsar videos. Most of them, especially TV commercials, always had the thrill which the company says is an integral part of all Pulsar models. The latest Bajaj Pulsar video carries that sensation ahead and highlights the brand’s global presence.

Several Pulsar models, including the NS200, RS200, and the Neon Range, have been shown in the latest video. We can see the riders perform various stunts - riding down the stairs, jumping on boats, carrying out wheelies, burnouts, donuts, stoppies, and whatnot! Of course, these stunts have been performed by professionals under controlled environments. But they have been carried out at different locations around the world including Thailand, Egypt, Rio, the Philippines, Istanbul, and, of course, India.

In other news, the Bajaj Pulsar 180 has been brought back to life. The two-wheeler giant had discontinued the motorcycle a few years ago. Now, it has been reintroduced in almost the same configuration as before.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Specs

Bajaj Auto has used the 178.6cc single-cylinder engine from the Pulsar 180F and fitted it in the 2021 Pulsar 180. It is a BS6 motor that comes with 2 valves, SOHC, and DTS-i technology. The air-cooled mill is capable of delivering 17.02PS of max power at 8500rpm and 14.52Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm. For the transmission, there's a 5-speed gearbox.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price

Bajaj Auto is asking INR 1,07,904* for the new Pulsar 180 which makes it more affordable than its key rivals - the Honda Hornet 2.0, available from INR 1,28,195*, and TVS Apache RTR 180 which retails at INR 1,08,270*.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi