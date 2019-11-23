Tata Nexon EV rumoured to make official debut on 16 December - Report

Tata Motors readying an all-electric Nexon isn't news. It has been teased getting tested across all sorts of cross-country roads in India in a series of short videos posted by the company itself. Now, it is rumoured to debut along with the facelifted Nexon on 16 December 2019.

As suggested before, even though the Tata Nexon EV spied earlier was seen carrying the pre-facelift model's exterior styling, the production version of the Nexon EV will be based on the facelifted model which is set debut in the first quarter of 2020.

The facelifted Tata Nexon will make use of refreshed styling in the form of a new bonnet and front bumper design with remastered fog lamp clusters. Furthermore, it will boast a slimmer grille - much like the Tata Harrier's, and more angular and sleeker headlight units with DRLs. The same visual attributes are expected in the Nexon EV as well. Such aesthetic changes will help these upcoming vehicles to clear the latest pedestrian protection norms which will be seen into effect from October 2020.

Coming back to the Nexon EV, it will feature a semi-digital instrument panel as teased before. This instrument cluster seems to have been inspired by the one found in the Tata Harrier. The electric powertrain will feature Ziptron EV technology, which will also propel a slew of future Tata EVs. This technology uses a waterproof battery system which meets IP67 standards and is claimed to deliver zippy performance, long-range and fast charging capabilities. The Ziptron technology will be offered with an outstanding 8-years warranty. It is rated to deliver a commendable 300 km range on a full charge.

The Tata Nexon EV will be a much simpler and cost-effective option in comparison to the Hyundai Kona Electric and the soon-to-be-launched MG ZS EV. Expect it to retail in the price range of INR 14-16 lakh (ex-showroom).

[Source: Autocar India]