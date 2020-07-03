Near production-ready Ducati Multistrada V4 spotted sans camouflage

Ducati has been working on the new Multistrada V4 for quite some time now. In the past, there had been multiple sightings of the dual-sport motorcycle under development. Now, it seems that the company has made quite some progress because the near production-ready Ducati Multistrada V4 has been spotted sans camouflage.

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 will feature a revised front end with design cues, such as the frowning LED DRLs, borrowed from the other V4 models in the house. The company has also tweaked the windscreen and the beak. The air intakes and exhausts have been widened to help cool the bigger V4 powerhouse which is a fully load-bearing component of the chassis. With the exposed trellis subframe and triangular swingarm, the new Multistrada V4 embodies a raw look.

The 1100cc 90-degree V4 engine will be responsible to bring the new Multistrada V4 to life. It is the same mill which the Italian company has used in the Panigale V4 and Streetfighter V4. However, here in the new ADV, it is likely to be tuned for not so much peak performance but uninterrupted torque throughout the rev-band.

As for the electronics package, the new Ducati Multistrada V4 will be loaded up to the brim with features such as traction control, IMU, rider modes, and much more. However, the elephant in the room will probably be the addition of radar-based rider assistance that would include collision warning and dynamic cruise control.

The new Ducati Multistrada V4 is likely to sit at the top of the Multistrada family and not replace any existing model. One of its key competitors will be the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, which is going to be launched in India very soon. As far as the debut of the Multistrada V4 is concerned, that would happen sometime in 2021.

[Source: motorrad-magazin.at]