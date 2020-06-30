2020 BMW S 1000 XR to be launched in India soon - IAB Report

After launching the new BMW F 900 R and BMW F 900 XR in India last month, the German motorcycle company is now preparing for the launch of the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR in our country. The litre-class sports tourer was teased in April and is now expected to break cover very soon as BMW Motorrad posted about the bike’s key engine specifications on its social media channels and said, “Here’s a sneak-peek of the soon-to-arrive BMW S 1000 XR.”

The 2020 BMW S 1000 XR, which was first revealed at the EICMA 2019, draws power from a 999cc, 4-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. It is a BS6-compliant mill which is capable of pumping out 165 hp at 11,000 rpm and generating 114 Nm of peak torque that kicks in at 9,250 rpm. The transmission here is a 6-speed unit.

Being a sports tourer, the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR features a relaxed and upright riding stance to cover long distances with maximum comfort. BMW Motorrad has tweaked the design of the fuel tank and body parts in the seating area to provide better support and improved knee grip. For aesthetics, the new S 1000 XR has a revised front end as the asymmetrical headlight setup has been replaced by sleeker and symmetrical LED units.

In terms of electronic rider aids, the 2020 BMW S 1000 XR comes with engine drag torque control (MSR), Dynamic ESA, riding modes Pro, ABS Pro, Dynamic Traction Control DTC and DTC Wheelie Function, Hill Start Control Pro, and BMW Motorrad Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment). The sports tourer also has a 6.5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity.

Also Read: EICMA 2020 has been officially cancelled

In other news, the next TVS-BMW Motorrad motorcycle will be based on the same platform on which the G 310 R, G 310 GS, and Apache RR 310 are built. It will be launched in 2021.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog to get more BMW Motorrad updates and other two-wheeler news.