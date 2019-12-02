Prices of BS-VI Vespa range leaked - Report

02/12/2019
While Piaggio India is yet to make announcements about its BS-VI compliant Vespa range of scooters, RushLane has released the list of the upcoming vehicles. According to the prices revealed by the website, the Vespa ZX CBS will be the least affected, while VXL 150 ABS will receive the maximum hike. Apart from the ZX CBS, which will receive an INR 7,710, all Vespa scooter will get expensive by INR 17,000 to INR 19,000. The scooters have started to arrive at select dealerships.

2020 Vespa Sxl150 Bs Vi Left Side
The BS-VI Vespa range will not get a major visual overhaul. The engine, on the other hand, will benefit from the fuel injection system.

Also Read: EICMA 2019: Production-spec Aprilia RS 660 revealed

The source report further adds that the bookings for the scooters are open at select dealerships for a token amount of INR 2,000 and that the deliveries will start in the coming weeks. The latest iteration of the vehicle that was seen at the showroom did not feature a major visual overhaul. Considering the limited visual changes and feature upgrades to the scooters, the price increase seems steep. Check out the complete price list (ex-showroom Delhi) in the table below:

Model BS-VI Version BS-IV Version Difference
Urban Club INR 93,035 INR 74,831 INR 18,204
Notte Matte Black INR 93,035 NA NA
LX INR 96,615 NA NA
ZX CBS INR 1,00,687 INR 92,977 INR 7,710
VXL 125 CBS INR 1,10,345 NA NA
SXL 125 CBS INR 1,13,592 INR 96,278 INR 17,314
SXL 125 CBS Matte Yellow INR 1,14,561 INR 97,352 INR 17,209
SXL 125 CBS Matte Red INR 1,15,576 INR 97,352 INR 18,224
VXL 150 ABS INR 1,22,664 INR 1,03,730 INR 18,934
SXL 150 ABS INR 1,26,650 INR 1,07,781 INR 18,869
SXL 150 ABS Matte Red INR 1,27,619 INR 1,08,852 INR 18,767
Elegant 150 ABS INR 1,32,917 INR 1,14,253 INR 18,664

While the BS-VI compliant scooters will not feature massive visual changes, the engine specifications will undergo a major upgrade. All scooters will feature a fuel injection as standard while the carburettor system will be scrapped. According to a report that was published last week, the BS-VI compliant Vespa SXL 150 will continue to use a 154.8 cc single-cylinder motor that will deliver 10.6 PS and 10.9 Nm - the exact same performance numbers as the outgoing BS-IV model. The fuel injection system should deliver a better economy.

2020 Vespa Sxl150 Bs Vi Instrument Console
The instrument console will get a mild revision in the form of a white background for the speedometer.

Also Read: Range-topping Vespa GST 300 SuperTech HPE launched in Philippines

Apart from updating its existing product portfolio, Piaggio India is reportedly preparing to launch two new products – a motorcycle and a scooter – at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi-NCR. The company recently unveiled the GPR 250 in China, and we could see the motorcycle arrive on our shores in 2020. The new scooter, on the other hand, will be pitched to the budget-conscious buyer in the market.

[Source: RushLane.com]

Vespa SXL150 (BS-VI) - Image Gallery

