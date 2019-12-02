Prices of BS-VI Vespa range leaked - Report

While Piaggio India is yet to make announcements about its BS-VI compliant Vespa range of scooters, RushLane has released the list of the upcoming vehicles. According to the prices revealed by the website, the Vespa ZX CBS will be the least affected, while VXL 150 ABS will receive the maximum hike. Apart from the ZX CBS, which will receive an INR 7,710, all Vespa scooter will get expensive by INR 17,000 to INR 19,000. The scooters have started to arrive at select dealerships.

The source report further adds that the bookings for the scooters are open at select dealerships for a token amount of INR 2,000 and that the deliveries will start in the coming weeks. The latest iteration of the vehicle that was seen at the showroom did not feature a major visual overhaul. Considering the limited visual changes and feature upgrades to the scooters, the price increase seems steep. Check out the complete price list (ex-showroom Delhi) in the table below:

Model BS-VI Version BS-IV Version Difference Urban Club INR 93,035 INR 74,831 INR 18,204 Notte Matte Black INR 93,035 NA NA LX INR 96,615 NA NA ZX CBS INR 1,00,687 INR 92,977 INR 7,710 VXL 125 CBS INR 1,10,345 NA NA SXL 125 CBS INR 1,13,592 INR 96,278 INR 17,314 SXL 125 CBS Matte Yellow INR 1,14,561 INR 97,352 INR 17,209 SXL 125 CBS Matte Red INR 1,15,576 INR 97,352 INR 18,224 VXL 150 ABS INR 1,22,664 INR 1,03,730 INR 18,934 SXL 150 ABS INR 1,26,650 INR 1,07,781 INR 18,869 SXL 150 ABS Matte Red INR 1,27,619 INR 1,08,852 INR 18,767 Elegant 150 ABS INR 1,32,917 INR 1,14,253 INR 18,664

While the BS-VI compliant scooters will not feature massive visual changes, the engine specifications will undergo a major upgrade. All scooters will feature a fuel injection as standard while the carburettor system will be scrapped. According to a report that was published last week, the BS-VI compliant Vespa SXL 150 will continue to use a 154.8 cc single-cylinder motor that will deliver 10.6 PS and 10.9 Nm - the exact same performance numbers as the outgoing BS-IV model. The fuel injection system should deliver a better economy.

Apart from updating its existing product portfolio, Piaggio India is reportedly preparing to launch two new products – a motorcycle and a scooter – at the 2020 Auto Expo in Delhi-NCR. The company recently unveiled the GPR 250 in China, and we could see the motorcycle arrive on our shores in 2020. The new scooter, on the other hand, will be pitched to the budget-conscious buyer in the market.

