BS-VI Vespa SXL 150 spotted for the first time

The BS-VI compliant Vespa SXL 150 has been spied for the first time. The source of the images, BikeDekho, claims in a report that select dealerships have started to accept the bookings for the BS-VI compliant scooters. The deliveries will take place from April next year.

Styling cues aren’t very different from the current BS-IV version. Thus, you would find a familiar retro design on the scooter along with features such as chrome highlights around the headlamp and front apron, chrome exhaust shield, front fender garnishing and a flat-style saddle with a belt in the centre. The BS-VI compliant scooter also retains the semi-digital instrument console, although the background for the analogue speedometer is noticeably different on the new model. The layout for the tell-tale indicators and the digital screen remain unaltered.

Hardware specifications, too, remain identical to the BS-IV model, and the latest iteration of the Vespa SXL 150 retains the same suspension and braking setup. The anchoring setup is governed by the safety net of single-channel ABS.

Major changes, however, are done to the engine to make it BS-VI compliant. The 154.8cc single-cylinder motor now features a fuel injection system. Despite adhering to the upcoming emission norms, the retro-style scooter continues to deliver the exact same performance numbers as the outgoing BS-IV product. Thus, the peak power output stands at 10.6 PS, while the max torque is rated at 10.9 Nm.

The source report further adds that the BS-VI compliant products from Aprilia and Vespa will carry a price premium of about INR 19,000 which is massive considering that the scooter does not get a lot of visual and feature upgrades. For reference, the current model retails at INR 1,08,516 (ex-showroom Delhi). Interested buyers can reserve a vehicle for a token amount of INR 1,000 to INR 2,000 depending on the dealership.

The BS-VI Aprilia scooters too should arrive along with the BS-VI Vespa range. Their deliveries also should start from April 2020 onwards.

In other updates, Piaggio India is reportedly gearing up to introduce two new products – a motorcycle and a scooter – at Auto Expo 2020.

[Source: BikeDekho.com]