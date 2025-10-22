Porsche Unleashes All-Electric Macan GTS with 571PS and Sharper Dynamics

Porsche has added a new crown jewel to its electric SUV lineup — the Macan GTS, the first-ever all-electric model to wear the iconic GTS badge. Slotting above the Macan 4 and Turbo, the performance-focused variant packs 380kW (516PS) from its dual-motor setup, with 420kW (571PS) available in overboost via Launch Control and a massive 955Nm of torque.

Blistering quick, the Macan GTS rockets from 0–100km/h in 3.8 seconds, hitting 200km/h in 13.3 seconds and topping out at 250km/h. Power comes from a 100kWh battery offering up to 586km WLTP range, with 270kW fast charging taking it from 10–80% in just 21 minutes.

Also read: Porsche Expands Charging Network with New Lounge at Evendorf

Built for drivers who crave performance, the GTS features Porsche Traction Management, Torque Vectoring Plus, and sports air suspension tuned 10mm lower than other Macan EVs. With a 48:52 rear-biased weight balance and the lowest centre of gravity in the lineup, this Macan promises true Porsche agility.

Styling follows GTS tradition with black exterior detailing, Matrix LED headlights, and 21-inch Macan Design wheels, while the cabin is wrapped in Race-Tex upholstery and carbon-fibre trim. The optional GTS Interior Package offers colour-matched detailing in Carmine Red, Slate Grey Neo, or Lugano Blue.

Inside, tech upgrades include AI-powered Voice Pilot, Porsche Digital Key, and enhanced parking assistance. The Electric Sport Sound system adds two distinct GTS sound profiles, completing the performance experience.

In short, the Macan GTS brings Porsche’s GTS spirit into the EV era — a sharper, faster, and more emotional take on electric performance.