Porsche Expands Charging Network with New Lounge at Evendorf

Porsche has opened its ninth brand-exclusive charging lounge, this time near the Evendorf autobahn exit on Germany’s A7 highway, connecting the country’s northern and southern regions.

The new facility in Lower Saxony features six DC fast-charging points, each capable of delivering up to 400kW, ensuring full power even when all chargers are in use. It’s the second Porsche lounge on the A7, joining the one at Estenfeld near Würzburg. Other Porsche Charging Lounges operate in Bingen am Rhein, Hamburg, Ingolstadt, Leonberg, Ringsheim, Koblach (Austria), and Nyon (Switzerland).

Inside, the Evendorf lounge offers a premium rest stop experience with lounge chairs, refreshments, coffee machines, and complimentary Wi-Fi. Outdoor seating areas feature covered spaces and built-in speakers, while round-the-clock monitoring ensures security.

Also read: Porsche Cayenne Electric Interior: A Glimpse Into the SUV Cabin of Tomorrow

Performance-wise, a Taycan can charge from 10–80% in just 18 minutes, while a Macan achieves the same in 21 minutes. The facility integrates with the Porsche Charging Service, which now includes over 900,000 charging points across 27 European countries, with nearly 85,000 of them offering more than 150kW capacity.

Porsche Charging Service Plus members can enjoy discounted rates — as low as €0.39 per kWh — at partner stations like IONITY, Aral pulse, GoFast, and Fines Charging.

Access to the lounge and charging bays requires a Porsche ID, which can be linked to the vehicle’s number plate for automatic barrier entry. Porsche’s My Porsche app, which recently topped Auto Bild’s 2025 survey for usability and network coverage, manages all services seamlessly.

With the Evendorf lounge, Porsche continues to refine long-distance electric travel — the brand’s way of making every charge as premium as every drive.