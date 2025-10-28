Porsche Turns Heads in Valencia with Cayenne-Inspired 99X Electric Livery

Porsche has unveiled a striking new look for its 99X Electric Formula E race car, borrowing the prototype camouflage livery from its upcoming all-electric Cayenne. The design will make its debut during official pre-season testing in Valencia this week, driven by Pascal Wehrlein and Nico Müller, before returning to the team’s signature livery for the racing season.

The shared livery isn’t just a design statement — it symbolizes the close technological synergy between Porsche’s Formula E program and its road-going EVs. Both the Cayenne Electric and the 99X Electric feature cutting-edge energy recuperation systems with up to 600 kW of regenerative power, along with direct oil cooling for the electric motors — a hallmark of Porsche’s first Formula E racer from 2019.

Adding to the test lineup, racer Gabriela Jílková returns for her third consecutive year behind the wheel of the 99X Electric. A key simulator driver for Porsche’s Formula E project, Jílková previously set records at the Shelsley Walsh hill climb and piloted the Cayenne prototype at Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Following the Valencia sessions, Porsche will ship its race cars to Brazil for the opening round of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in December. As the reigning teams’ and manufacturers’ champion, Porsche aims to continue its dominance — now with a visual nod to the next generation of electric performance from Stuttgart.