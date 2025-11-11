Porsche Set to Unveil All-Electric Cayenne on November 19

Porsche has announced that it will unveil the all-electric Cayenne through a digital world premiere on November 19, 2025, at 15:00 CET, marking a major milestone for the brand’s electrification journey. The SUV will then make its public debut at the Icons of Porsche Festival in Dubai on November 22–23, 2025.

The Cayenne Electric becomes Porsche’s second all-electric SUV, joining the Taycan-based Macan Electric in the lineup. It complements the brand’s existing combustion and plug-in hybrid Cayenne variants, continuing the legacy of the original Cayenne launched in 2002 — the SUV that reshaped Porsche’s future.

Built on Porsche’s latest electric vehicle architecture, the new Cayenne Electric promises high-performance capability, rapid charging technology, and a suite of advanced digital connectivity systems. True to Porsche’s DNA, it’s engineered to balance on-road precision with genuine off-road prowess, catering to both performance enthusiasts and adventure seekers.

The digital premiere will stream live on Porsche Newsroom, YouTube, and LinkedIn, with on-demand viewing available for global audiences. The Icons of Porsche Festival, where the SUV will appear in person, drew over 28,000 visitors last year — making it the perfect stage for Porsche’s latest innovation.