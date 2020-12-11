Piaggio India aiming to open 100 new Aprilia-Vespa dealerships in 2021

Piaggio India has huge expansion plans that will help the company to increase its presence and share in the domestic market. The firm has recently revealed its intentions of playing it big in the country. It is aiming to open 100 new Aprilia-Vespa dealerships in India next year.

With the opening of 100 new Aprilia-Vespa dealerships by the end of 2021, Piaggio India will have a total of around 350 outlets across the country. The company also plans to add a hundred more showrooms by the end of 2022 to achieve an annual sale figure of 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh units from both Aprilia and Vespa brands.

Currently, Piaggio India is preparing to launch the new Aprilia SXR 160 in our country. While we don’t have an official date yet, the upcoming maxi-scooter will be introduced in this month only. Bookings for the same have opened from today. As for the pricing, since the Aprilia SXR 160 will undoubtedly be a much more premium product than the Aprilia SR 160, it is expected to be slightly on the expensive side. In fact, speculations suggest that the SXR 160 could carry a price tag of INR 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom) which will make it INR 20,000 costlier than the SR 160.

Also Read: Sub-400cc Aprilia motorcycles could be launched in India by 2023

The Aprilia SXR 160 was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 that was held in February this year. Designed in Italy, the upcoming maxi-scooter has a plethora of features that are going to attract many buyers. Some of them include:

Sporty LED headlamps with inbuilt LED DRLs

Black windscreen

Sportbike-like styling

Full-digital instrument cluster

Split glovebox with a USB charger at the front

Large under-seat storage space with light

In other news, Piaggio India is expected to introduce a new Vespa electric scooter in India by 2022. The EV will be based on the Vespa Elettrica that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and is already on sale in the European countries.

For more Aprilia news and other two-wheeler updates, stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com.

[Source: bikewale.com]