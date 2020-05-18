Old Honda City to continue being sold alongside next-gen model, but not as a taxi - IAB Report

The launch of the 2020 Honda City in India won’t lead to the discontinuation of the old model. However, that doesn’t mean that the old model is going to be converted into a fleet vehicle.

Some companies in India continue selling their previous generation sedan even after the launch of the new generation model, but only to fleet customers. Maruti Suzuki does that with the DZire, while Hyundai does the same with the XCent/Aura. Honda, on the other hand, will continue selling the old City post the 2020 City launch as a private vehicle.

Priced from INR 9.91 lakh*, the old Honda City is the most expensive car in its segment. What Honda will likely do is lower the price old model post the launch of the next-gen model, effectively doing sales in more price segments. It is expected that Volkswagen and Skoda will do the same when they launch the next-gen Vento and next-gen Rapid respectively.

The 2020 Honda City’s starting price is likely to be just under INR 10.00 lakh*. It will be equipped with new advanced features like LaneWatch Camera, six airbags, connected car services, etc. Honda will probably distinguish the 2020 City and old City by selling the former in only higher-end grades and the latter in lower-end grades.

In addition to the next-gen City, Honda is also going to launch the Jazz facelift and the WR-V facelift in India soon. These models should be in showrooms by the first half of June, which is when the national lockdown is expected to be lifted.

*Ex-showroom Delhi