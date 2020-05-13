INR 1 lakh discount available on Honda City BS6 - IAB Report

Honda is offering discounts of up to INR 1 lakh on the old City. The company had upgraded the old City to BS6 in December last year.

Honda sells the old City in only with the 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine. The company offers it in SV, V, VX and ZX grades. A 5-speed manual transmission is standard, while a CVT option is available in the V, VX and ZX grades. Take a note of the configurations and their respective prices (ex-showroom Delhi) in the list below to understand the discount offers better:

SV manual - INR 9,91,000

V manual - INR 10,65,900

V CVT - INR 12,01,000

VX manual - INR 11,82,000

VX CVT - INR 13,12,000

ZX manual - INR 13,01,000

ZX CVT - INR 14,31,000

The Honda City offers on the SV manual, V manual and V CVT include a cash discount of up to INR 25,000 and an additional, exchange discount of INR 20,000. These discounts total to benefits of up to INR 45,000.

The VX manual configuration of the old Honda City is available with a cash discount of up to INR 37,000 and an additional, exchange discount of INR 35,000. In total, benefits of up to INR 72,000 are available on this configuration.

The Honda City offers on the VX CVT, ZX manual and ZX CVT configurations include a cash discount of up to INR 50,000 and an additional, exchange discount of INR 50,000. These are the configurations that are available with the highest benefits of up to INR 1 lakh.

The old Honda City's BS6 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine produces 119 PS of maximum power at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of maximum torque at 4,600 rpm. It returns a fuel economy of 17.4 km/l if had with the 5-speed manual transmission or 18.0 km/l if had with the CVT.

For those who can shell out more, the launch of the 2020 Honda City in India is just around the corner.