Ola Electric Scooter Top Speed of 115 kmph Not a Gimmick - VIDEO

Since the new Ola electric scooter has finally been launched, the official specs are now known. There are two variants of the new E2W - Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. The former can achieve a top speed of 90 kmph whereas the latter is capable of hitting 115 kmph. A new Ola electric scooter top speed video has been released by the company showing that these figures are not just a gimmick.

The Ola electric scooter top speed video shows us the Ola S1 Pro model in black colour. It is being ridden by a female rider on what seems to be a closed airstrip. The 8.5 kW electric motor works in full force to give the E2W a perfect launch which is aided by the Hyper riding mode.

The Ola S1 Pro is capable of accelerating from 0-40 kmph in just 3 seconds. The electric scooter can do 0-60 kmph in 5 seconds. However, these times aren’t really shown in the footage. What this Ola electric scooter top speed video shows is that the S1 Pro reaches 115 kmph which is its claimed top speed; something that we would also like to test ourselves.

The Ola S1 Pro has a 3.97 kWh battery pack. Just like the S1, this one, too, can offer 75 km of range in just 18 minutes of charging. However, to fully charge this model via a conventional wall charger, you will have to wait for 6 hours and 30 minutes. In terms of range, the S1 Pro can cover 181 km in a single charge. It has 3 riding modes here - Normal, Sports, and an additional Hyper riding mode.

The new Ola electric scooter price has been set at INR 85,099 for the base S1 model whereas the S1 Pro trim retails at INR 1,10,149. The pre-bookings of the E2W were opened last month for a refundable amount of INR 499. Ola Electric is expected to start accepting the full payment from people who have pre-booked its electric scooter in Sept while the deliveries are likely to commence in October.

All prices are ex-showroom