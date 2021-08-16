Ola Electric Scooter Price - Is it Competitive Enough?

The Ola electric scooter is finally here. It will be available in two variants - Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro. As expected, the new E2W is loaded with several interesting features that we are looking forward to trying out once we get our hands on it. The new Ola electric scooter price has been set at INR 85,099 for the base S1 model whereas the S1 Pro trim retails at INR 1,10,149. So, are these figures competitive enough in the current electric scooter segment?

One of the main rivals of the new Ola electric scooter is the Ather 450 Plus and 450X. Apart from these two models, we also have the TVS iQube and the Bajaj Chetak. Interestingly, we also have a new contender in the segment - the recently launched Simple One.

Also Read: TVS iQube Electric Scooter Now Available in Pune

While each of the aforementioned electric scooters has something different to offer to lure in more buyers, here we are only considering their prices. The Ather 450 Plus and 450X retail at INR 1.13 lakh and INR 1.32 lakh respectively.

On the other hand, the TVS iQube is available for INR 1.01 lakh. All the aforementioned prices are ex-showroom, Delhi, and after subsidy). However, the Bajaj Chetak is not on sale in Delhi at the moment, however, it is available in Bengaluru at an ex-showroom price of INR 1.43 lakh.

Also Read: Ather 450X Price Slashed Substantially After FAME II Revision

Ola Electric Ather Energy Bajaj TVS Model S1 S1 Pro 450 Plus 450X Chetak iQube Price (ex-showroom, Delhi, after subsidy) INR 85,099 INR 1,10,149 INR 1.13 lakh INR 1.32 lakh INR 1.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru) INR 1.01 lakh

So, going just by the figures, the new Ola electric scooter seems to have a competitive price. The pre-bookings of the E2W were opened last month for a refundable amount of INR 499. Ola Electric is expected to start accepting the full payment from people who have pre-booked its electric scooter next month. The deliveries are likely to commence in October.