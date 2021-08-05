Ola Electric Scooter: What Would be its Actual Name?

So we finally have the Ola electric scooter launch date. The company’s CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, has recently confirmed via a tweet that the new electric two-wheeler will be introduced in the Indian market on 15 Aug 2021. While it’s certainly good news but with only a few days left to the launch, we still don’t know the actual name of the upcoming Ola electric scooter.

It’s being speculated that the Ola electric scooter would be available in multiple variants and the entire range would be called the Series S. This rumoured name had also been mentioned in a few earlier reports. However, Ola Electric has not released any official statement about the same.

Apart from that, a new rumour suggests that the top-end variant of the Ola electric scooter would carry the title, the Ola S1 Pro. How does that sound to you? Again, this is just a rumour and the company hasn’t confirmed anything in this regard.

Well, it seems that the actual name of the upcoming Ola electric scooter would continue to remain a mystery until 15 Aug 2021 when the full specs and the availability of the new E2W will be announced. But, perhaps, the company would reveal the name of the model in the coming few days. We will have our eyes and ears open, so keep checking this space to stay updated. What do you think the new Ola electric scooter would be called? Let us know in the comments below.

So far, we have a handful of details about Ola Electric’s first offering. The new electric scooter will be made available in a total of 10 colours that will be divided into 3 finishes - matte, metallic, and pastel. The E2W will also feature full-LED lighting and a fully digital and colour instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Its range is expected to be over 150 km and customers will be able to recharge the battery to get 75 km of range in just 18 minutes.