Okinawa Oki100 electric motorcycle launch details revealed - IAB Report

Launch details of the Okinawa Oki100 have been revealed. The brand’s first electric motorcycle will make it to the showrooms in Q3 of FY2020-21.

Founded in 2015, Okinawa is a well-known EV brand in the country. At present, it only has electric scooters in its product line-up. However, that’s going to change soon because the company has announced that it will launch its first electric motorcycle in India in the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21. This means that the Okinawa Oki100 will hit the showrooms during the October-December quarter this year.

Details of the Okinawa Oki100 are scarce at the moment, but the company has revealed that except for the battery cells, all the parts and components of the upcoming electric motorcycle will be manufactured in India. While we don’t have the official figures regarding the battery capacity and range, Okinawa has revealed that the Oki 100 will use lithium-ion batteries and have a top speed of 100 km/h.

Speaking about the Okinawa Oki100 electric motorcycle, Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa said, “Currently, Okinawa offers maximum localisation of electric vehicles, which is 88%. With our upcoming electric bike, we are taking the localisation level up to 100%. All the components of the electric motorcycle will be manufactured and sourced from local suppliers. We expect this to boost local suppliers’ domain and inspire all the EV startups to go ‘Vocal for local.”

Some of the expected features of the Okinawa Oki100 electric motorcycle include a fully-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, swappable battery pack, fast charging support, full-LED lighting, front and rear disc brakes and single-channel ABS. As per earlier reports, Okinawa plans to keep the price of its first electric motorcycle under INR 1 lakh.

