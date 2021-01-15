New Okinawa Dual electric scooter teased, to launch this month

Okinawa is going to launch a new electric scooter in India this month. The homegrown EV-maker has released a teaser on its social media channels revealing a few details of the upcoming E2W called the Okinawa Dual.

The Okinawa Dual teaser shows that the new electric scooter will feature an apron-mounted horizontally aligned LED headlamp. It certainly looks pretty interesting in the teaser. We can also spot a pair of telescopic front forks and round rearview mirrors. The unit in the teaser appears to be finished in red colour with the Okinawa logo at the top of the front apron.

While the specs of the new Okinawa electric scooter are yet to be announced, speculations are that it would provide a range of up to 100 km on a single full charge. Since the company has discontinued the usage of lead-acid batteries in its E2W, the new Dual electric scooter should come equipped with a Lithium-ion battery pack which is likely to be swappable.

The new Okinawa Dual electric scooter is expected to be a budget-friendly offering from the company targetted towards the delivery service sector in the country. According to a statement released by the EV-maker:

The Dual will transform the delivery service sector. With COVID-19 resulting in fundamental shifts in the consumer buying patterns, there is an evident surge in e-commerce and online ordering across categories that continue to register strong growth even in the aftermath of the lockdowns. There is no better time than now for the last-mile sector to switch to Electric Vehicles and thus, the launch of Okinawa Dual seems perfectly timed.

Based on a Dec 2020 report, Okinawa is expected to launch two new electric scooters in 2021. Out of the two products, one will be a heavy-duty model targeted for commercial usage whereas the other one will be a high-performance EV. Going by the known details of the upcoming Okinawa Dual, it looks like it is a totally new product altogether. What do you guys think? Drop a comment below.

