Okinawa Cruiser electric maxi-scooter to debut at Auto Expo 2020

While most of the major two-wheeler brands will skip Auto Expo 2020, EV brands are likely to flood the event with new products. One of them will be Okinawa Scooters. The company has released a teaser image of its upcoming vehicle for the Indian market, an electric maxi-scooter, which will debut at the biennial motorshow in Noida, Delhi-NCR.

The teaser image does not reveal many details, although reworking the exposure levels on the photograph gives a clearer picture of the upcoming vehicle. The front fascia, for example, will feature maxi-scooter inspired, apron mounted headlight setup. We expect to see twin-pod headlight at the front, along with a tinted visor.

The maxi-scooter inspiration is also visible on the split-style footboard and the step-up seat on the Okinawa Cruiser. The saddle appears to be large enough to accommodate two adults comfortably. Expect the under-seat storage to feature a massive capacity, and it could boast enough space to accommodate two helmets. The rear-set handlebar will deliver upright ergonomics, while the footboard should feature sufficient space for the feet.

It is safe to assume that the feature list will comprise full LED lighting (headlight, taillight and indicators), a Bluetooth-enabled instrument cluster. The display will most likely be a digital unit, and we could see a turn-by-turn navigation system on the screen. A USB charger will also be part of the package, although we are not sure whether it will be located under the seat or the company will offer a glovebox-style compartment for easy access.

The hardware specifications should comprise telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable springs at the back. A front disc should be a standard feature. We wouldn’t be surprised to see a disc setup at the back as well. While the hardware specifications are still under wraps, the company has confirmed that the Cruiser electric scooter will boast a maximum speed of 100 km/h and a range of 120 km.

The Okinawa Cruiser electric scooter does not have a direct threat, although that may not be the case for very long. Regular followers would know that Atomex had displayed Raavi 2.0 maxi-scooter style electric vehicle in November 2019. The Okinawa Cruiser may also face some heat from the bigger Suzuki Burgman (150) scooter that is expected to debut at Auto Expo 2020.