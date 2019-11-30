Tata Altroz bookings to open on 4 December 2019

Tata Motors recently started the series production of the Altroz at its Pune facility, and now, it has announced that it will start accepting official bookings for the car on 4 December 2019. The token amount has been set at INR 21,000, and the prices will be announced in January 2020.

For the uninitiated, the Tata Altroz is based on the Tata 45X concept which debuted at the Auto Expo 2018. A year later, Tata Motors introduced the near-production Altroz which was up for display at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

The Tata Altroz is the second offering (after the Harrier) from Tata Motors to implement the IMPACT design 2.0 philosophy. And the same clearly reflects in its outer design which looks premium and eye-catchy. It features projector headlamps, fog lamps and daytime running LEDs in a separate housing, 16-inch machined alloy wheels and LED inserts in the tail lamps. At the rear, it has a dual-tone paint job along with piano black treatment running wide across its boot lid.

The Tata Altroz is based on the Tata Motors' new Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) arc platform which will underpin a number of other sub-4 metre Tata cars in the future. The Tata Altroz will reportedly be sold with three engine options - the 1.2-litre petrol unit of the Tata Tiago, a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol unit and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit. These engines will be linked to a standard 5-speed manual transmission. An automatic transmission option will be introduced later.

Expect the Tata Altroz to be priced from around INR 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the likes of Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 and VW Polo.