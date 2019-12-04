Tata Altroz scale model: Price, new details and more images revealed

For auto enthusiasts, collecting scale models of various classic and modern cars and motorcycles is a great hobby in itself. Understanding this passion among such automobile aficionados, Tata Motors have come up with a very nicely detailed 1:20 scale model of the upcoming Tata Altroz.

Bolted on a black coloured stepped base, the scale model of the Tata Altroz can be unscrewed and then can be moved freely back and forth. Just like in many premium scale models, this particular scale model too has openable doors which open up by 90 degrees. And just like in the actual car, while the front doors of the scale model can be opened by pulling the door handle mounted on them, the rear doors have handles recessed in the C-pillar.

Mimicking the actual car, this scale model too has the wide front fascia with separate housings for headlamps and fog lamps below the former. Moving towards the sides, the aerodynamic design has been executed precisely with the nice blackened finish below the window waistline.

The rear design of the model too has been carried out nicely with the individualistic looking boot lid design. However, unlike the diamond cut alloy wheels in the production-spec model, the alloy wheels in thr scale model are finished in grey colour. Though, here too, the roof and rear view mirrors are finished in black colour.

The interiors of this scale model of Tata Altroz retains the layouts of the dashboard and centre console design, new flat bottomed steering wheel design, pop-up style touchscreen infotainment system, the digital instrument console, the flat floor at the rear and the rear AC vents.

Priced at Rs 3,999, the 1:20 scale model of Tata Altroz is an exact and well finished replica of the actual car, which is all set to be launched in India in January 2020. The scale model comes within a cuboidal outer box which measures 26cm in length, 16cm in height and 13.7cm in width, and is being offered in two different dual tone colour options – High Street Gold and Downtown Red.

As for the actual car, the Tata Altroz will be launched with a 1.2-litre petrol engine (86 PS/113 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel engine (90 PS/200 Nm). Both these engines are BS6 compliant and will come with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

We at Indian Autos Blog are giving a free giveaway of this scale model of Tata Altroz, the details of which are given in the video embedded above.