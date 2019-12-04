Tata Altroz pre-bookings open, variants revealed

Yesterday, Tata Motors revealed its much-awaited Maruti Baleno rival - the Altroz. Today, the company has opened its pre-bookings and released its brochure to give a deeper insight into its variants, features and colour options available. Early birds can reserver their Tata Altroz for a deposit of INR 21,000.

Based on the Tata 45X concept from Auto Expo 2018, the Tata Altroz was first showcased at the Geneva Motor Show 2019. It carries the very same design as the Geneva Edition model. It is available in five grades: XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). There are also feature a slew of customisation packs specifically for the customers who are interested in only select features of the higher trims. Skyline Silver, Downtown Red, Highstreet Gold, Avenue White and Midtown Grey are the exterior colour choices.

Tata Altroz XE

Starting off with the XE grade, it will come kitted with features such as 4-inch LCD instrument cluster, City and Eco selectable drive modes, drive-away locking, immobilizer, central locking, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD. A 'Rhythm' pack is available to add a 3.5-inch infotainment system, four speakers, remote key and dual-tone horn.

Tata Altroz XM

The next in the list is the XM grade which will additionally feature a Harman sourced 3.5-inch infotainment system, power windows, electrically adjustable/folding wing mirrors, rear parking assist via infotainment display and ambient lighting. There's a Rhythm pack for customers selecting this grade as well, and it adds 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, four speakers and a reverse camera. Moreover, there's a 'Style' pack to add extra styling bits such as 16-inch stylised steel wheels, contrast black roof, body-coloured wing mirrors, front and rear fog lamps and LED daytime running lamps.

Tata Altroz XT

The XT grade benefits from a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, push-button start, remote keyless entry cruise control, rear camera display, idle start-stop, LED daytime running lights and 7.0-inch TFT digital instrument cluster. 16-inch stylised steel wheels, contrasting black roof, body-coloured ORVM skull caps, satin chrome interior door levers, and leather-wrapped gear knob and steering wheel can be added to the list with a 'Luxe' pack.

While the XT Urban will additionally provide different interiors, 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, body-coloured wing mirrors and contrast black roof.

Tata Altroz XZ

The XZ grade's key features include 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, projector headlamps, automatic climate control, navigation with turn by turn prompt, auto headlamps, rear AC vents, read power outlet, rear fog lamps, rear defogger, rain-sensing wipers, wearable key, steering-mounted controls and front/rear armrest. For enhanced styling, there's an 'Urban' pack that adds contrasting black roof, body-coloured ORVM skull caps, body-coloured gear console bezel and body-coloured air vent bezel. To opt for the black contrast roof you'll have to choose for the Altroz XZ (O) option.

Tata Altroz XZ (O)

The only difference between XZ and XZ (O) is that the latter's salient features include contrasting black roof as standard.

Tata Altroz - Engine and Transmission Specifications

Aspect Petrol Engine Diesel Engine Type 1.2 L BS6 Petrol 1.5 L BS6 Diesel Cubic Capacity 1199 cc 1497 cc Max Power 86 PS (63kW) at 6000 rpm 90 PS at 4000 rpm Max Torque 113 Nm at 3300 rpm 200 Nm at 1250-3000 rpm Transmission Type 5 Speed Manual Transmission 5 Speed Manual Transmission

Also Read: Production-spec H7X SUV officially named Tata Gravitas

Tata Altroz - Dimensions

Aspect Measurement Overall Length 3990 mm Width 1755 mm Overall Height (Unladen) 1523 mm Wheel Base 2501 mm Ground Clearance (Unladen) 165 mm Fuel Tank capacity 37 L

The Tata Altroz will be launched in India in January 2020. It will likely be priced from around INR 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom).