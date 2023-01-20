Odysse Electric Vehicles Strengthens its Footprint in Mumbai

Odysse Electric Vehicles has strengthened its footprint in Mumbai. The company has opened its 7th outlet in the region.

The new dealership is in Thane. The latest dealership will offer Odysse's best-in-class products and services to discerning customers in Mumbai and adjoining areas.

The showroom, with an area of 400 sq ft, has the capacity to hold 10 display bikes & scooters. The brand-new outlet will present Odysse’s current product offerings like V2, Trot, Hawk, Evoqis and their vibrant colors along with authentic accessories and parts. The showroom, which is strategically located, comprises of well-trained and knowledgeable staff who possess the required expertise to handle any queries that interested buyers might have regarding Odysse’s products or electric vehicles in general.

Launched in the year 2020, Odysse Electric Vehicles has been aggressively strengthening its footprint in the country. With the newly launched outlet, Odysse currently has 16 sales outlets operational in Maharashtra. With a presence in 14 states, the retail network of the company across India stands at 63 outlets and 63 service outlets. The company also has an exclusive outlet in Nepal. The company has plans to expand its network even further as more such dealerships are slated to commence operations in the coming months.