Nissan Unveils Frontier Pro and Frontier Pro PHEV in China

Nissan’s Chinese joint venture, Zhengzhou Nissan Automobile, has announced two new pickup models for the domestic market—the Frontier Pro and the Frontier Pro PHEV. The launch is a major milestone, as the PHEV variant becomes Nissan’s first-ever pickup to feature a plug-in hybrid system.

Both models are also the first Nissan pickups designed, engineered, and manufactured in China for global export, with international shipments scheduled to begin in the first half of 2026.

In China, the Frontier Pro is priced from CN¥169,900 to CN¥199,900, while the Frontier Pro PHEV ranges between CN¥189,900 and CN¥249,900.

The Frontier Pro PHEV packs a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine paired with an electric motor delivering over 300 kW and up to 800 Nm of torque. It offers an EV-only driving range of up to 135 km (NEDC) and features a 6 kW external power supply, making it ideal for work, camping, or off-grid use.

Also read: Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4ORCE Debuts in Thailand with Advanced Dual-Motor Tech

Meanwhile, the standard Frontier Pro diesel variant uses Nissan’s third-generation M9T engine, producing 500 Nm of torque and paired with a ZF 8-speed automatic gearbox for smoother performance.

Both models come equipped with 25 advanced driver assistance features and are built using high-strength steel for enhanced durability—solidifying Nissan’s renewed focus on global pickup competitiveness.