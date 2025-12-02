Nissan X-Trail e-Power e-4ORCE Debuts in Thailand with Advanced Dual-Motor Tech

Nissan has unveiled the new X-Trail e-Power e-4ORCE at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2025, strengthening its electrified product push in the region. Priced at 1,699,000 baht, the SUV pairs Nissan’s series-hybrid e-Power system with the brand’s e-4ORCE electric all-wheel-drive technology.

Powering the X-Trail is a 1.5-litre turbocharged variable-compression engine that acts solely as a generator, producing 144 PS and 250 Nm. Drive is delivered entirely through dual electric motors—330 Nm at the front and 195 Nm at the rear—offering immediate torque and smooth acceleration. The e-4ORCE system can vary torque distribution from 100:0 to 0:100 between the axles, a level of control beyond conventional AWD setups.

Drivers can switch between five modes: Eco, Standard, Sport, Snow and Off-road, allowing the SUV to adapt to varying road and weather conditions.

Nissan is also extending attractive launch benefits. Existing customers receive a 20,000-baht discount, while current X-Trail owners get a complimentary Save Safe Platinum package worth 32,672 baht. Buyers can select from six exterior colours, along with optional two-tone combinations.

Backing the package is a five-year/150,000-km vehicle warranty and a 10-year unlimited-mileage warranty for the e-Power battery system, making the new X-Trail a compelling option in Thailand’s growing electrified SUV segment.