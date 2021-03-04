Nissan Magnite Turbo-Petrol Variants Now Dearer By INR 30,000

When Nissan launched the Magnite sub-compact SUV at its introductory price in December last year, it was the most affordable offering in the segment by quite a margin. Taking note of the popularity of the Magnite, Nissan didn't even change the introductory prices at which the Magnite was launched. As the introductory price period came to an end, only the price of the base trim received a hike of INR 50,000, while the prices of all other variants and trims remained unchanged. Now, Nissan has, for the first time, hiked the prices of the turbo-petrol variants of the Magnite by INR 30,000.

Nissan offers the Magnite in five trim levels - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O) - out of which the turbo-petrol engine is offered on all but the base trim. Prices for all the turbo-petrol variants (both MT and CVT) across the four trims have gone up by INR 30,000. It must be noted that the prices of the NA petrol variants remain unchanged. The base price remains unchanged at INR 5.49 lakh, but the top-end trim is now priced at INR 9.75 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). Here's a detailed look at the revised price list of the Nissan Magnite.

Variants Old Price New Price Magnite NA Petrol XE INR 5.49 lakh INR 5.49 lakh XL INR 5.99 lakh INR 5.99 lakh XV INR 6.68 lakh INR 6.68 lakh XV Premium INR 7.55 lakh INR 7.55 lakh Magnite Turbo-Petrol XL INR 6.99 lakh INR 7.29 lakh XV INR 7.68 lakh INR 7.98 lakh XV Premium INR 8.45 lakh INR 8.75 lakh XV Premium (O) INR 8.55 lakh INR 8.85 lakh XL CVT INR 7.89 lakh INR 8.19 lakh XV CVT INR 8.58 lakh INR 8.88 lakh XV Premium CVT INR 9.35 lakh INR 9.65 lakh XV Premium (O) CVT INR 9.45 lakh INR 9.75 lakh

Nissan has already garnered over 40,000 bookings for the Magnite since its launch. Given the fantastic value proposition, the Magnite was quick to become one of the most favorite offerings in the sub-compact SUV space. Out of the 40,000 bookings, Nissan have delivered over 6,500 units of the Magnite so far to its customers. Naturally, an overwhelming demand has led to a rather long waiting period, which extends up to seven months in certain cities. Nissan, however, say that they are operating at full pace to reduce waiting periods.

The Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly indeed. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Magnite is one of the most feature loaded vehicles at this price point, some highlights being an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, cruise control, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, LED headlamps with DRLs, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry with push button start and much more. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport, but also rivals vehicles from the premium hatchback space like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz due to its price positioning.

