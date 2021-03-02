You, me and the automakers selling cars in the Indian market have come to realise that operating in the country’s SUV segment will be the wisest thing to do considering its popularity that’s soring by the day. This, no doubt, has led to an increase in the number of products to choose from. But the entire formula was disrupted after Renault introduced the Kiger as the most affordable option out there in the segment. The company aims to leverage the price-sensitive nature of the Indian market in hopes of having a moonshine in its otherwise not-so-impressive sales figures.

While the Kiger does underpin the same ethos as the Triber and design of the Kwid, the compact SUV comes with its own set of demands which has to be met in order to prove its relevance among other popular offerings. In the domestic market, the Kiger comes to a hoard of potent offerings that include badges like the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon and the Nissan Magnite. On the same note, we are here to shed some light on how the car ranks against a major rival for it in the Indian market, the Nissan Magnite. The two cars share the same parents off our shores, but how does it rank in a fair fight? Here’s how.

Renault Kiger Design

On the outside, the design inspiration of the Kiger somewhat falls in the common set with the Kwid, but that’s not a bad thing at all. The Kiger ships with a sculpted bonnet and a dominant bumper. It gets a high ground clearance at 205 mm and functional roof bars. Higher in the trim line, the Kiger gets a set of 16-inch alloy wheels that have a black diamond-cut finish. At the front, the car comes with a honeycomb grille. The upper strip formed by the front grille and the LED daytime running lights positioned at both ends. All-new LED taillights light up the rear of the car.

Nissan Magnite Design

The Magnite gets a smart design. The combination of a large grille with slim lights gives the car a rather butch stance. The same effect comes with the excess use of the body cladding on the sides and the overly sized wheel arches which give the car some muscle, but after a few glances, it felt like it could have used bigger wheels. The car looks adequately proportionate from the rear which is complemented with the silver skid plate. In all, it’s a smart-looking SUV. The fact that it has a massive ground clearance only adds to the stance and ‘big-SUV’ looks of the Magnite. Some of the Magnite’s stand-out design features include the L-shaped LED DRLs, swept-back headlights, large octagonal grille, thick C-pillars, haunches above the rear, and the black body cladding that goes around the SUV.

Length Width Height Wheelbase Renault Kiger 3,991 mm 1,750 mm 1,600 mm 2,500 mm Nissan Magnite 3,994 mm 1,758 mm 1,572 mm 2,500 mm

Renault Kiger Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, the Kiger measures 3,991 mm in length; 1,750 mm in width; 1,600 mm in terms of height and gets a 2,500 mm wheelbase.

Nissan Magnite Dimensions

The Magnite is a slightly bigger car than the Kiger at 3,994 mm long; 1,758 mm wide. However, the car sits lower at 1,572 mm in height and a wheelbase of 2,500 mm.

Renault Kiger Interiors

The Kiger sports a high and wide centre console that is dominated by a 20.32 cm floating touch screen system that features wireless smartphone replication for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto at higher trims. The system not only offers voice recognition through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto but also Bluetooth connectivity that can pair with up to five devices, a USB socket for faster charging and a built-in MP4 video player.

Nissan Magnite Interiors

On the inside, the dash on the Magnite is pronounced by a large touchscreen infotainment system that comes with wireless Android Auto and wireless Apple CarPlay. Adding to the wireless list of features that the car has, you also have a wireless charging pad. However, it is operated manually so it’s not an automatic one like you would see in a Hyundai, keep that in mind. Then you also have the big digital instrument cluster in front of you which has really nice animations, is colourful, and is helpful as it shows all the information that you would need.

Renault Kiger Features

The Renault Kiger gets a first-in-segment configurable 7-inch TFT instrument cluster along with three drive modes, diamond-cut alloy wheels, an 8-inch floating touchscreen system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless phone charger, an air purifier, triple-LED headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, ambient lighting, electrically adjustable and retractable wing mirrors, a 4-speaker and 4-tweeter system by Arkamys, cruise control, auto climate control and so on.

Nissan Magnite Features

On the feature front, the Nissan Magnite has been equipped with 16-inch alloy wheels, puddle lamps, ambient lighting, rear armrest with cupholder and mobile holder, wireless charging, rear AC vents, air purifier, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, 6-speaker system from JBL, driving modes, a 7-inch fully digital instrument cluster, auto climate control, cruise control, connected car tech, and push-button start/stop.

Engine Power Torque Gearbox Renault Kiger 1.0L Turbo Petrol 100 PS 160 NM 5MT/ CVT 1.0L Petrol 72 PS 96 NM 5MT/ AMT Nissan Magnite 1.0L Turbo Petrol 100 PS 160 NM 5MT/ CVT 1.0L Petrol 72 PS 96 NM 5MT

Renault Kiger Engine

The Kiger is fitted with a three-cylinder turbocharged 1.0-litre petrol engine, with a power output of 100 PS and a torque of 160 Nm (available from 3,200 rpm). It boasts a fuel economy of 20 km/litre consumption. The 1.0-litre 100 PS turbocharged engine is paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. An X-TRONIC automatic continuously variable transmission will be available shortly after the Kiger’s commercial launch. The ENERGY 1.0-litre 72 PS and 96 Nm naturally aspirated engine is also available in the Kiger range, with either a five-speed manual or the EASY-R five-speed robotised gearbox AMT.

Nissan Magnite Engine

Under the hood, the Magnite comes with the choice of two petrol engines. This includes a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine producing 72 hp and a 1.0-litre, three-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit (HRA0) that churns out 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque. Nissan is not going to offer a diesel engine with the Magnite. In terms of transmission, both engines come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol additionally gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

1.0-Litre 1.0-Litre Turbo Renault Kiger INR 5.45 Lakh INR 7.14 Lakh Nissan Magnite INR 5.49 Lakh INR 6.99 Lakh

Renault Kiger Price

The new Renault Kiger has been launched at an introductory starting price of INR 5.45 lakh* for the entry-level 1.0-litre petrol MT trim and INR 7.14 lakh* for the entry-level turbo-petrol MT variant. Prices for the AMT version of the former starts from INR 6.59 lakh*, while the two 1.0-litre turbo-petrol CVT variants are priced at INR 8.60 lakh* and INR 9.55 lakh*.

Nissan Magnite Price

The Nissan Magnite has already received a price hike after its arrival last year. The Magnite has currently priced from INR 5.49 lakh* for the base 1.0-litre NA petrol MT variant and INR 6.99 lakh* for the entry-level 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT trim. If you want the Nissan Magnite CVT, be ready to shell out anywhere between INR 7.89 lakh* to INR 9.45 lakh*, depending on the variant chosen. It should be noted that the dual-tone variants of the Nissan Magnite have not been included in this price list.

*Ex-showroom prices