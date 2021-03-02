Nissan Magnite Bookings Cross 40,000 Mark; Waiting Period Still High

Nissan has garnered over 40,000 bookings for the Magnite sub-compact SUV since it was launched in December 2020. Given the fantastic value proposition, the Magnite was quick to become one of the most favorite offerings in the sub-compact SUV space. Out of the 40,000 bookings, Nissan has delivered over 6,500 units of the Magnite so far to its customers. Naturally, an overwhelming demand has led to a rather long waiting period. Nissan, however, say that they are operating at full pace to reduce waiting periods.

Taking note of the popularity of the Magnite, Nissan didn't even change the introductory prices at which the Magnite was launched. Only the price of the base trim received a hike of up to INR 50,000, while the prices of all other variants and trims remain unchanged. The Magnite is thus now priced from INR 5.49 lakh, going up to INR 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a total of five trims - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O).

The Magnite is commanding a waiting period of up to seven months in cities like Delhi-NCR. Meanwhile, cities like Chennai and Mumbai have a waiting period of up to 3 months and 3.5 months respectively. Bengaluru, meanwhile, sees a waiting period of up to 5 months. Nissan is currently operating in three shifts at their manufacturing facility at Orgadam, Chennai, to try and reduce the waiting period of the Magnite to a maximum of 2-3 months.

The Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly indeed. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Magnite is one of the most feature loaded vehicles at this price point, some highlights being an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, cruise control, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, LED headlamps with DRLs, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry with push button start and much more. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport, but also rivals vehicles from the premium hatchback space like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz due to its price positioning.

