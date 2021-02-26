Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Hyundai Venue vs Nissan Magnite - Acceleration Comparo

If you are looking to buy a vehicle from the sub-compact SUV space in the country, you are currently spoilt for choices. With as many as nine offerings, it is the most populated - or let's say over-crowded - car segment in the country right now. This also leaves you with the choice to select a vehicle that precisely suits your needs. If you looking for style and features, the Kia Sonet and the Hyundai Venue are your best options. If you are looking for efficiency, nothing beats the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. If you are looking for value-for-money, the Renault Kiger and the Nissan Magnite make for a very compelling buy.

But what about performance? If you wanted a quick and energetic sub-compact SUV in your garage, what should you go for? Here we have compared the acceleration of three very popular sub-compact SUVs - Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue and the Nissan Magnite - to see which accelerates from 0-100 kph in the quickest time. The Vitara Brezza is one of the most popular vehicles in this segment, the Venue one of the most feature equipped and the Magnite one of newest. All three cars have their siblings in the Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet and Renault Kiger respectively, thus giving you a hint about their performance as well.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Hyundai Venue vs Nissan Magnite - Specifications

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue Nissan Magnite Engine 1.5L NA petrol engine 1.0L turbo-petrol engine 1.0L turbo-petrol engine Power 103hp 118hp 98hp Torque 138Nm 172Nm 160Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed iMT 5-speed MT

A quick look at the specifications reveal that the Hyundai Venue is the most powerful sub-compact SUV in this comparison. It also has the most torque-ey engine, thanks to the turbocharger. Meanwhile, the Vitara Brezza is the only naturally aspirated vehicle in this segment, the other two being turbo-petrol ones. While the Magnite and Brezza come with a regular 5-speed manual gerabox, the Venue here in this test comes with its unique 6-speed iMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Hyundai Venue vs Nissan Magnite - Acceleration

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue Nissan Magnite 0-100kmph (First Attempt) 13.07 seconds 12.57 seconds 11.40 seconds 0-100kmph (Second Attempt) 12.43 seconds 13.45 seconds 11.04 seconds 0-100kmph (Third Attempt) 13.31 seconds 12.21 seconds 11.11 seconds

While the specs on paper may speak a certain story, the real-world performance test reveals a completely different story. The Nissan Magnite is actually the fastest of the three SUVs in all the three runs, and by a fair margin too. The Brezza and the Venue were meanwhile trading places, with the Venue coming out on top on two occasions. In spite of being the least powerful in this comparison, the Nissan Magnite came out on top on all three runs due to its weight. Its the lightest of the lot, the best formula for being the quickest.

Overall, all three sub-compact SUVs have their own strengths and weaknesses. However, it is the Magnite that gives the most for your buck. Apart from being the quickest in this comparison, the Magnite is also one of most affordable vehicles in this segment, with prices ranging between INR 5.49 lakh and INR 9.59 lakh. It is also quite well equipped on the inside and has a very stylish design on the outside in our opinion. Choosing the Nissan Magnite should thus quite a no-brainer in a lot of regards.

