Nissan Magnite Waiting Period Continues On An Upward Trajectory

The Nissan Magnite has grown to be a fairly popular sub-compact SUV in the country with over 32,000 bookings in just a month's time since its launch. The Magnite earned some more goodwill when it received a 4-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP. Naturally, with order books gradually filling up and growing popularity, waiting period on the Nissan Magnite continues to extend even further in certain cities. Here's how long you might have to wait for your Magnite to arrive depending on which city you live in:

Cities Waiting Period Delhi Up to 8 months Mumbai Up to 6 months Chennai Up to 6 months Kolkata Up to 3 months Bengaluru Up to 4 months Hyderabad Up to 4 months

It is only Kolkata that has the least and a reasonable waiting period of 3 months. Meanwhile, cities like Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai, the waiting period extends up to a maximum of 8 months. That means if you were to place an order for the Nissan Magnite now, you might not be receiving it before September 2021 in certain cities. Of course, the waiting period varies depending on the variant you opt for. Having said that, Nissan will soon be adding a third shift to its plant to bring down the waiting periods, hopefully by a couple of months.

Taking note of the popularity of the Magnite, Nissan didn't even change the introductory prices at which the Magnite was launched. Only the price of the base trim received a hike of upto INR 50,000 while the prices of all other variants and trims remain unchanged. The Magnite is thus now priced from INR 5.49 lakh, going up to INR 9.97 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in a total of five trims - XE, XL, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O).

The Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

Nissan also offers an optional Technology Pack worth INR 39,000 on the top three trim of the Magnite which brings in some additional goodies like ambient lighting, LED scuff plates, puddle lamps, wireless charger and more. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport.

