Nissan Magnite Price To Be Hiked For The Third Time This April

Come April 2021, several carmakers will be hiking the price of their vehicles across their portfolio. After Renault and Maruti Suzuki, Nissan too have announced a price hike on their vehicles w.e.f April 2021. The price hike will affect all Nissan and Datsun models. The margin of increase will differ from model to model and variant to variant. Nissan has cited continuous escalation in the prices of auto components to be the reason for the price hike.

Besides the Datsun models and the Nissan Kicks, this price hike will, more importantly, affect the recently launched Magnite. Mind you, this will be third price hike the Magnite will see since its launch in December 2020. The first price hike came at the end of the introductory price period, when the price of the base model was hiked by INR 50,000. Earlier this month, Nissan hiked the price of all turbo-petrol variants by INR 30,000. This third price hike could now largely affect the non-turbo variants, which haven’t seen any change in price since launch.

Earlier this month, Nissan revealed they have garnered over 40,000 bookings for the Magnite since its launch. Given the fantastic value proposition, the Magnite was quick to become one of the most popular offerings in the sub-compact SUV space. Out of the 40,000 bookings, Nissan have delivered over 6,500 units of the Magnite so far to its customers. Naturally, an overwhelming demand has led to a rather long waiting period, which extends up to seven months in certain cities. Nissan, however, say that they are operating at full pace to reduce waiting periods.

The Nissan Magnite is available with two petrol engine options. There's a 72hp, 1.0L naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 100hp 1.0L turbo-petrol engine. Now these are not class leading numbers but 1.0L turbo-petrol engine does a fine job in hauling the Magnite around pretty swiftly indeed. The base 1.0L engine solely comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox while the turbo-petrol engine additionally also gets the option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Magnite is one of the most feature loaded vehicles at this price point, some highlights being an 8-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car tech, cruise control, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, LED headlamps with DRLs, a 360-degree camera, keyless entry with push button start and much more. The Magnite sits in the over-crowded segment of sub-compact SUVs which include the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, and the Ford Ecosport, but also rivals vehicles from the premium hatchback space like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz due to its price positioning.

