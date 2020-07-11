Nissan Magnite (Maruti Brezza Rival) Rendered In Digital Sketches, Looks Appealing

Nissan is working on a small sub-4m compact SUV - Magnite. The brand has released a couple of teasers of the same as well. The first teaser was released before the 2020 Auto Expo took place. Then recently, it was teased in an official video that shed a hint of Nissan’s future line-up. But, none of the teasers gave a clear sight of how the Magnite would look like. However, they projected a lot of styling cues of car and adhering to which our in-house rendering specialist – Shoeb R. Kalania has created a digital sketch of the Magnite.

In the rendering sketches, it can be seen that the Magnite gets a Datsun-like hexagonal grille with chrome surrounds in place of a Nissan-specific V-Motion grille. Also, it gets the stretched-out sleek LED headlamps with LED DRLs that are stretched down to the bumper. This reminds us of the Datsun Redi-GO. All of these Datsun elements make their way to Magnite, as Nissan had earlier planned to launch it under the Datsun umbrella. Sadly, the Japanese carmaker is now planning to discontinue the low-cost brand.

Moving over to the sides, the Magnite sits on a set of super-large alloy wheels. However, this would not be the case on the production avatar. It will come with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, instead. Also, it gets a floating-roof appeal thanks to the blackened pillars. The chunky roof rails fixed on the top add a lot more character to the Magnite. The rear-facet of the Magnite cannot be seen in this render, but it will be as appealing as the front facet. Unlike the other compact-SUVs, it will get a raked windscreen at the rear, enhancing its proportionate design. The tail lamps will also employ LED elements.

The Magnite is expected to be launched by the end of this year. It is most likely to be offered with 2 engine options – 1.0L petrol and 1.0L turbo-petrol. Both of these engines will displace 1000 cubic-centimetres of air-fuel mixture via a 3-pot setup. However, the naturally-aspirated motor will put out a rated output of 72 PS/96 Nm, whereas the turbocharged unit will propel 100 PS/160 Nm of max output.

The transmission options on the Magnite are likely to be comprised of a 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. Once launched, the Magnite will compete against the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more.

Also Read: Nissan Kicks turbo petrol & Nissan Kicks automatic launched in India

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Nissan updates and other four-wheeler news.