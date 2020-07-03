Nissan's Sub-4 Metre Magnite SUV Scheduled For Early-2021 Launch, Details Teased

When it comes to SUVs in India, Nissan is not the first brand that is likely to pop up in your mind. Yes, the Nissan Terrano did manage to make a small mark for itself. Yet, that credit really has to go to the pioneering steps taken by the Renault Duster. However, Nissan hasn’t given up on us yet. A few months back, the company teased potential customers with a silhouette of its upcoming sub-4 metre SUV, christened the Nissan Magnite. However, owing to the recent pandemic, the reveal and launch of the new model was pushed back further. Well those plans are now back on track, kicking off celebrations with a set of new pictures that show us clearer details of what we can expect from the upcoming SUV.

The new Magnite will be based on the company’s versatile CMF-A+ platform, which also underpins the likes of the Renault Kwid, Triber and upcoming Kiger SUV. This will help the company fall under the sub-4 metre tax bracket, figuratively and literally. As a result, the new Nissan Magnite will compete with the likes of the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV 300 and Tata Nexon. In the two pictures released, one shows the car’s front three-quarter panel and the other shows us the design of its LED headlamps. Using these as reference, it is clear that the Nissan Magnite will feature edgy creases and thoroughly modern exterior design. The Nissan Kicks is easily one of the best looking SUVs in its own class, with the Nissan Magnite set to make the same impression in its own class. While the design of the headlights are closer to the ones on the Kicks, other areas see similar design cues to what the latest Datsun models get. For example, the grille is trapezoidal-shaped and quite pronounced like the one on the new redi-GO. Even the L-shaped LED DRLs flanked on either side of the front bumper give us very strong Datsun vibes. We are sure it will be one heck of a looker when we get to see the complete car in flesh. Another design cue that is clear to see are the alloy wheels. While the design in the final production version will not be as radical as this concept, we expect a similar multi-spoke design. Other design highlights is the generous amount of plastic cladding for a more menacing appeal.

The new Nissan Magnite will have its official reveal in Japan on July 16, with its launch in India now delayed to early 2021. In terms of performance, unofficial reports suggest it will draw power from two iterations of 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. The first will be a naturally-aspirated 72bhp/96Nm version, the second could be a turbocharged 95bhp variation.

