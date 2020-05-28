2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift launched, priced from INR 2.83 lakh

The 2020 Datsun redi-GO facelift has been launched in India, with prices starting at INR 2.83 lakh*. The new Datsun redi-GO can be booked with a deposit of INR 5,000.

New Datsun redi-GO Design & Features

The new Datsun redi-GO features a significantly revised design. The exterior of the new model has a fully renewed front end with sleeker and sharper headlamps, new bonnet, larger radiator grille with a prominent chrome frame, L-shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and a more muscular bumper.

On the sides, the Datsun redi-GO has received a Datsun-branded badge above the turn indicators, bigger, 14-inch steel wheels and new, dual-tone wheel covers designed to look like alloy wheels. At the rear, there are new tail lamps with LED signature light. Moreover, unlike on the old model, there’s a roof spoiler with integrated stop lamp. All in all, the SUV-styled city car looks a whole lot bolder and sportier now.

The interior of the new Datsun redi-GO comprises a plethora of changes. Firstly, there's a newly designed dashboard with a shiny trim panel. It's sleeker and looks more stylish. Then, there's a new centre console, which is bigger and looks more upmarket. All the four AC vents are also new, designed to go with the sharper exterior. Datsun has changed even the floor console and door armrests (both front and rear) of the redi-GO. Obviously, the upholstery is also new, and it features tri-arrow pattern, a signature design cue of new-age Tata Motors models.

The design of the Datsun redi-GO’s interior has been transformed and it’s a welcome change. The car no longer feels cheap and gives that low-cost appeal, at least not from the looks of it. Instead, it looks really appealing now.

Steering-mounted controls are still a miss. However, an infotainment system has finally made it to the budget car. It’s an 8-inch touchscreen unit, replete with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, video playback and voice recognition. The instrument cluster has been changed with a new, honeycomb pattern background for the speedometer and a blue backlight for the digital tachometer & drive computer. The ORVMs are now internally adjustable, but manually.

On the safety front, Datsun has added passenger airbag and reverse camera in the redi-GO with the mid-cycle refresh. The parking camera’s feed is shown in the display of the infotainment system.

New Datsun redi-GO Specifications

The 2020 Datsun redi-GO is available with upgraded, BS6 compliant 0.8- and 1.0-litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol engines. The 0.8-litre engine produces 54 PS of maximum power at 5,600 rpm (instead of 5,678 rpm) and 72 Nm of maximum torque at 4,250 rpm (instead of 4,386 rpm). It comes with only a 5-speed manual transmission and returns a fuel economy of 20.71 km/l (instead of 22.7 km/l).

The 1.0-litre engine develops 68 PS of maximum power at 5,550 rpm (instead of 5,500 rpm) and 91 Nm of torque maximum torque at 4,250 rpm. It is available with 5-speed manual and 5-speed automated manual transmission options. The bigger engine returns a mileage of 21.7 km/l (instead of 22.5 km/l) if had with the manual transmission or 22 km/l (instead of 23 km/l) if had with the automated manual transmission.

While the old Datsun redi-GO had 13-inch wheels and 155/80R13 tyres, the new Datsun redi-GO has 14-inch wheels and 165/70 R14 tyres. While the pre-facelift model offered 185 mm of ground clearance, the facelifted model offers 187 mm of ground clearance.

New Datsun redi-GO Grades & Colours

Datsun offers the 2020 redi-GO facelift in D, A, T and T(O) grades. Vivid Blue (new), Ruby Red, Sandstone Brown (new), Bronze Grey, Crystal Silver and Opal White are the colour options.

New Datsun redi-GO Prices*

Configuration Price (Non-Metallic Colours) Price (Metallic Colours) D 0.8L MT INR 2,83,000 INR 2,86,000 A 0.8L MT INR 3,58,000 INR 3,61,000 T 0.8L MT INR 3,80,000 INR 3,83,000 T(O) MT INR 4,16,000 INR 4,17,000 T(O) 1.0L MT INR 4,44,000 INR 4,47,000 T(O) 1.0L AMT INR 4,77,000 INR 4,80,000

*Ex-showroom Delhi